...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville Utilities worker injured while working to restore power

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Utilities

A Huntsville Utilities electric line worker was injured on Saturday while restoring power following Friday’s storms.

The line worker received an electric shock while working in an area along University Drive, according to Huntsville Utilities.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says the worker was transported to Huntsville Hospital from Speake Road in stable condition.

Huntsville Utilities says the worker was later transported to UAB Hospital.

Electric Operations crews opened two substation breakers along University Drive because of the incident, which means the following areas are without power until the scene is secured:

University Drive south to I565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.

University Drive south to I565 and from Research Park Boulevard east to Jordan Lane (including parts of the UAH campus).

The Huntsville Utilities Safety & Security Department is investigating the incident.

