Huntsville Utilities worker injured by shock while on the job

A Huntsville Utilities worker was taken to the hospital after being shocked while on the job Thursday morning, police said.
This happened on Garth Road about 9 a.m. Friday.
Huntsville Police said the worker's injuries were not life-threatening.
