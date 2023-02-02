 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Utilities worker injured by shock while on the job

  • Updated
  • 0
Utility worker hospitalized

A Huntsville Utilities worker was taken to the hospital after being shocked while on the job Thursday morning, police said.

This happened on Garth Road about 9 a.m. Friday.

Huntsville Police said the worker's injuries were not life-threatening. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you