Huntsville Utilities worker hospitalized after being shocked

  Updated
A Huntsville Utilities worker is in the hospital after police said he was shocked while on the job Thursday morning.

This happened on Garth Road around 9 a.m. Huntsville Police said he has non-life threatening injuries. 

