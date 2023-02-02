Huntsville Utilities worker hospitalized after being shocked

A Huntsville Utilities worker is in the hospital after police said he was shocked while on the job Thursday morning.
This happened on Garth Road around 9 a.m. Huntsville Police said he has non-life threatening injuries.
