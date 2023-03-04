Huntsville Utilities worked injured while working to restore power

A Huntsville Utilities electric line worker was injured on Saturday while restoring power following Friday’s storms.
The line worker received an electric shock while working in an area along University Drive, according to Huntsville Utilities.
HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says the worker was transported to Huntsville Hospital from Speake Road in stable condition.
Huntsville Utilities says the worker was later transported to UAB Hospital.
Electric Operations crews opened two substation breakers along University Drive because of the incident, which means the following areas are without power until the scene is secured:
University Drive south to I565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.
University Drive south to I565 and from Research Park Boulevard east to Jordan Lane (including parts of the UAH campus).
The Huntsville Utilities Safety & Security Department is investigating the incident.