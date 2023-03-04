 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood
stage.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Saturday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.3 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.4 feet on 02/12/1965.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville Utilities worked injured while working to restore power

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Utilities

A Huntsville Utilities electric line worker was injured on Saturday while restoring power following Friday’s storms.

The line worker received an electric shock while working in an area along University Drive, according to Huntsville Utilities.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says the worker was transported to Huntsville Hospital from Speake Road in stable condition.

Huntsville Utilities says the worker was later transported to UAB Hospital.

Electric Operations crews opened two substation breakers along University Drive because of the incident, which means the following areas are without power until the scene is secured:

University Drive south to I565 and from Sparkman Drive east to Memorial Parkway.

University Drive south to I565 and from Research Park Boulevard east to Jordan Lane (including parts of the UAH campus).

The Huntsville Utilities Safety & Security Department is investigating the incident.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

