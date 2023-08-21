Huntsville Utilities warns of scam calls threatening to disconnect customers if do not pay

Several Huntsville Utilities customers reported scam calls Saturday.
According to Huntsville Utilities, the scammer states you will be disconnected for non-payment if you don’t pay them within a short timeframe, such as 46 minutes.
If you receive this type of call, Huntsville Utilities says to just hang up. It is an attempt to gain access to your banking and other financial accounts.
You can always check the status of your account through the My Account feature of the Huntsville Utilities website or by calling the Customer Information Center at 256-535-1200.
If you feel you have been the victim of a scammer, Huntsville Utilities says to contact your financial institutions and local law enforcement immediately.