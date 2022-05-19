Huntsville Utilities warns of email scam targeting customers

If you receive an unexpected email claiming you've paid your utility bill twice, beware — it could be a scam.
Huntsville Utilities said it was made aware this week of a scam targeting customers. The scammer sends an email from "huntsvilleutility@invoice-accounting.com" and claims the customers has accidentally paid a utility bill twice.
The scam email includes a link that it says will let the customer get a refund, but Huntsville Utilities says clicking the link will only put the customer's personal information at risk.
Instead, they strongly advise to delete the email immediately. Do not click the link.
Huntsville Utilities also reminded customers they can check the status of their account at hsvutil.org or by calling 256-535-1200.