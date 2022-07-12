Huntsville Utilities to close portion of U.S. 72 for installation of utility poles, power lines

Huntsville Utilities has announced a rolling lane closure for part of U.S. 72 while workers install new utility poles and power lines.
The closure will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. until further notice. It will affect the outside, eastbound lane of U.S. 72 between Shields Road and Moontown Road, in the Ryland community.
Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes if possible, and to use extreme caution if not. Motorists should also be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and delays.