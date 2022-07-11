Huntsville Utilities to close portion of U.S. 231/431 southbound lane starting Tuesday

Motorists traveling on U.S. 231/431 near Meridianville should be extra cautious this week as Huntsville Utilities crews work on utility pole replacement in the area.
The utility said it will close the southbound lane of the highway between Meridianville Bottom Road and Countess Road from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each weekday, starting Tuesday.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area is possible and to use extreme caution if not. The utility also advises motorists to plan an alternate route or, if an alternate route is not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
The closures are expected to end Friday, July 22.