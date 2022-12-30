Huntsville Utilities say to expect bill increases due to recent cold weather

The recent days of extreme temperatures in North Alabama are going to take a chunk out of your wallet.
Huntsville Utilities say many people likely turned their thermostats up during those cold days, which they say is going to raise your monthly utilities bill.
Across the country, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects the cost of residential gas prices going up by 22% and residential electric prices going up by 6%, compared to last year.
"The cost of what I'll call heating fuel or utility generation fuel across the board is up," said Joe Gehrdes, director of Community Relations for Huntsville Utilities. "[It] has been all year [and] it fluctuates, but it's just consistent."
Gehrdes said there are some ways to keep your monthly bill down. These include making sure your doors and windows are sealed shut, checking your insulation and making sure your heating and cooling equipment is serviced on a regular basis.
Huntsville Utilities offers an audit program, where an inspector will come to your home and give you recommendations on energy efficient upgrades custom to your home. The inspection does cost $50.
The recent cold temperatures also led many people to turn on a faucet or two to prevent any drains from bursting. Gehrdes said if you did that, you likely will not see a major increase on your bill, unless you have a large water main leak.
Nobody is a fan of bills being higher, but it could even be worse for those already struggling to pay their bills.
A LendingTree survey found that a little over 41% of Alabama households are skipping buying essential items, such as food, so they can pay their monthly utility bill.
Huntsville Utilities offers those who may be struggling an opportunity to participate in Project Share.
"Project Share is a customer-funded bill assistance program," said Gehrdes. "Senior citizens, handicap and home-bound customers can seek assistance through the Salvation Army and there's an application process."
Gehrdes stressed there are many organizations willing to help if you are unable to afford your bill.
These include the United Way and Huntsville Housing Helps.
Huntsville Housing Helps is still accepting applications for rent and utilities assistance.