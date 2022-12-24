 Skip to main content
Huntsville Utilities responds to multiple outages in Madison County

  • Updated
Huntsville Utilities Outage Map

UPDATE:

Power to all customers has been restored.

UPDATE:

As of 6 o 'clock on Christmas Eve now only 350 customers are without power.

If you are without power, Huntsville Utilities asks you please refrain from using major appliances (washer/dryer, dishwasher, etc.) for at least 15 minutes after your service is restored.

If you are still without power report it to 256-535-4448.

PREVIOUS:

As of 3:15 Christmas Eve, now only 550 people are still without power.

If you are without power, do not use major appliances for at least 15 minutes after service is restored, Huntsville Utilities says.

A sudden drain on the system can cause power to go back out.

PREVIOUS:

Huntsville Utilities says they're responding to multiple power outages in the service area.

There are currently 1,100 people without power across in Madison County.

Huntsville Utilities says these are not related to TVA’s Emergency Load Curtailment Program (which has been suspended).

Report outages to 256-535-4448.

Click here to check current power outages.

