Huntsville Utilities responding to power outages in north, southwest Huntsville

Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to two power outages in Huntsville.
The first is in North Huntsville, affecting customers from Winchester Road to Pratt Avenue and from Memorial Parkway to Interstate 565.
The second is in Southwest Huntsville, affecting customers from Drake Avenue to Martin Road and from Triana Boulevard to Memorial Parkway.
An outage map showed more than 1,500 customers were without power as of 1 p.m. Friday.
Huntsville Utilities said service will be restored as quickly and safely as possible.