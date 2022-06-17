Huntsville Utilities responding to power outages in north, southwest Huntsville

 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jackson,
northern Marshall, southern Madison, southeastern Limestone and
central Morgan Counties through 200 PM CDT...

At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Gurley to near Decatur. Movement was
southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Owens Cross Roads, Falkville, Grant and Gurley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 230 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Alabama.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville Utilities responding to power outages in north, southwest Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Utilities power outage

Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to two power outages in Huntsville.

The first is in North Huntsville, affecting customers from Winchester Road to Pratt Avenue and from Memorial Parkway to Interstate 565.

The second is in Southwest Huntsville, affecting customers from Drake Avenue to Martin Road and from Triana Boulevard to Memorial Parkway. 

An outage map showed more than 1,500 customers were without power as of 1 p.m. Friday.

Huntsville Utilities said service will be restored as quickly and safely as possible.

