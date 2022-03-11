UPDATE: Power restored in North Huntsville, 2nd outage reported in southeastern Madison County

UPDATE (11 p.m.): Crews are responding to a power outage in the areas of Big Cove Road and Dug Hill Road, including customers between U.S. 431 and U.S. 72 on Dug Hill Road. The cause is unknown at this time, and officials say power will be restored as quickly and safely as possible.
-----
UPDATE (10:54 p.m.): Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to customers in North Huntsville. Officials believe wind was the cause of the outage.
-----
PREVIOUS: Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to a power outage affecting customers in North Huntsville.
The outage was reported around 9:45 p.m. Friday in the area from University Drive south to Clinton Avenue and from Church Street west to Jordan Lane.
Service will be restored as quickly and safely as possible. The cause is unknown at this time.