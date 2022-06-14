 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW CONTINUOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values in the 105-109 degree range
for most valley communities both today and Wednesday. Overnight
lows will only fall into the lower-mid 70s.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Huntsville Utilities responding to 2 power outages

Huntsville Utilities power outage

Huntsville Utilities has crews investigating two power outages — one in Northeast Huntsville, and the other in southeastern Madison County.

At this time, the causes are unknown.

The outage in northeastern Huntsville is affecting customers from U.S. 72 to the base of Monte Sano and from Oakwood Avenue to High Mountain Road. 

The second outage is affecting customers between U.S. 431 and the Tennessee River, from Paint Rock River to Madison County Road 50.

Huntsville Utilities stressed power will be restored as soon as the cause is determined and repairs can safely be made.

