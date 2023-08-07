Huntsville Utilities provides power outage update after Sunday's storms

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, there are approximately 600 customers still without power after Sunday's storms.
According to Huntsville Utilities, this number is down from approximately 18,000.
Huntsville Utilities says there are eight utility poles requiring replacement, 31 power lines down, nine lines hanging low and 13 trees/limbs requiring removal.
Crews continue to work until all service is restored. Huntsville Utilities does not have restoration estimates for specific areas.
