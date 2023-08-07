 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northern Madison and northeastern Limestone Counties through
215 PM CDT...

At 130 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles north of Athens, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Athens, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green,
Ardmore, Gurley, Harvest, Alabama A And M University and New Market.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
601 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Huntsville Utilities provides power outage update after Sunday's storms

8/7 11:26 a.m. Huntsville Utilities Map Update

Image from the Huntsville Utilities Facebook page 

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, there are approximately 600 customers still without power after Sunday's storms.

According to Huntsville Utilities, this number is down from approximately 18,000. 

Huntsville Utilities says there are eight utility poles requiring replacement, 31 power lines down, nine lines hanging low and 13 trees/limbs requiring removal.

Crews continue to work until all service is restored. Huntsville Utilities does not have restoration estimates for specific areas.

You can view the current power outage map by clicking HERE

