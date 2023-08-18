Huntsville Utilities proposes rate increase for water customers

To keep up with the rapid growth in the area, Huntsville Utilities has proposed a rate increase for its water customers.
The increase must be approved by the Huntsville City Council.
Huntsville Utilities says the costs to expand the infrastructure to meet the demands of one of the country's fast growing cities is one reason to request a rate hike.
"It's a response to the costs of doing business. There's some inflationary factors and our capital costs have spiked tremendously in a rather short period of time," said Joe Gehrdes of Huntsville Utilities. "We've seen this rate increase coming for a few years. We've been talking with council about it since the beginning of the year, and we've put a proposal together and it will be on next Thursday night's council agenda."
On the Huntsville Utilities Facebook page, it breaks down what an increase would mean to average household rates, which include the cost of taking a shower, flushing a toilet, washing laundry and dishes along with watering your yard.
Huntsville Utilities has not had an increase since 2016 and, according to their report, we have some of the lowest water rates in the region.
WAAY 31's Dave Brazelton spoke with some people who have a different opinion, expressing they do not like the random increase.
The utility company will present their proposal to the Huntsville City Council next Thursday at 5:30 p.m.