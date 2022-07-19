Huntsville Utilities' prices on the rise this summer

TVA says to prepare for your electric bill to increase by as much as $20 per month this summer.
Utility bills are rising across the nation, and that includes here in North Alabama.
TVA and Huntsville Utilities announced that due to rising fuel costs, adjustments for July and August will be made on customers' bills.
A representative at Huntsville Utilities said they purchase electricity from the TVA, and the fuel cost can fluctuate from month to month.
Due to matters like short supply and global issues, the cost to develop the raw materials that generate electricity have increased.
Scott Fielder with TVA said natural gas prices are at a 14-year high, meaning the cost of generating electricity is going up.
TVA has a fuel-cost adjustment which has been factored into utility bills since 2011. However, their monthly fuel-cost adjustment for August is the highest it has been since 2011.
Fielder said TVA has a diversified generating portfolio, and they're using every tool in the toolbox to increase things like nuclear generation, efficient hydro-generation and efficiency in solar resources to lower the impact of fuel.
He said about 60% of the electricity they generate is carbon-free and not affected by these fuel prices.
"While this is something that we are seeing across the board in the utility industry in the nation, the good news is TVA is less impacted than other utilities because of the amount of renewable energy we use," said Fielder.
Here are some things you can do to not only decrease how much energy you're using, but also keep that bill as low as possible:
- Close any curtains you may have on the south side of your home to keep heat reflected out of the home.
- Grill outside if you can. Using the stove and oven generates a lot of heat inside, forcing your air conditioning system to run harder.
- Turning your thermostat up a degree or two can save you money on your power bill. Huntsville Utilities recommends keeping it at 78 degrees.
Laranda Turner, a Huntsville Utilities customer, said these price increases have impacted her so much, she has to ask herself what can she go without just to get by.
"You’re working to just keep up," said Turner.
Huntsville Utilities' prices are expected to increase by 8% over the next couple of months, in addition to the already 40-year high inflation numbers that customers are facing everywhere else.
Financially, Turner must find yet another way to adjust. She's a single mother, and like many customers, "we have to have utilities."
"If we don’t have utilities, my gosh, we won’t survive," she said. "So, with me, I have to curtail a lot of my spending as far as when it comes to regular items like household items that I need or items for my daughter. I really have to think of can she hold off two more weeks or three more weeks."
Turner said it's gotten so expensive to live nowadays, she's wondering when the tables will turn.
"When do you stop always hitting the consumer, hitting the consumer, hitting the consumer, and start hitting the big heads and let them see what we have to continuously go through every single day?" she asked. "Maybe then these people will start having compassion for the citizens."