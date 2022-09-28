Huntsville Utilities preparing to head to Florida to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian

Huntsville Utilities announced on Wednesday eight of its members will soon be going to Orlando, Florida.
As part of the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network, Huntsville Utilities responds to requests for assistance from other municipal utilities to help restore power after natural disasters and other catastrophic events.
Huntsville Utilities will be taking supplies with them to assist wherever they're needed.
The crew plans to stay there as long as needed, possibly up to two weeks.
The announcement came as more than one and a half million power outages were reported in the state shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Huntsville Utilities crews have worked on the system in Florida before, so they are familiar with it.
"They have sent help to us," Huntsville Utilities Community Relations Director Joe Gehrdes said. "So many crews helped us in 2011 when we had the tornado outbreak and so this is our opportunity to return that favor and they'll do whatever needs to be done."
They crew is on standby until after the storm clears.
They'll then head to Florida.