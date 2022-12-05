 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 3.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville Utilities outlines security measures in place to protect the local power grid from attack

Huntsville Utilities spokesperson explains cause for massive power outage in downtown Huntsville

Safety precautions are in place to protect the local electrical substations but utility providers concede they prepare to respond as though the worst case scenario is going to happen.

Huntsville Utilities confirms they have security monitoring including cameras covering vital infrastructure in the system in place already. WAAY 31 starting asking questions in the wake of the attacks on substations that left thousands in the dark in North Carolina.

Huntsville Utilities spokesperson Joe Gehrdes said for security reasons he could not get in to details about all the measures in place but said the focus on how they build in redundancy into their system is just as important. And that was something they learned the hard way following the massive April 2011 tornado outbreak that took the power offline for the area for days.

"2011 taught us a lot. We did not have enough delivery points from TVA, both were severed, but we have doubled those since 2011. We have more substations now, and whenever you add more to the system it gives you the ability to shift things around in the event there is a problem," Gehrdes said.

