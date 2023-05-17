Huntsville Utilities hosts matchmaker event to help small business owners

Huntsville Utilities hosted an event this morning that can help small business owners make new connections.
The business matchmaker event gives business owners the opportunity to gain tips on how to supply goods, receive vendor applications, and share their products and services with larger companies.
It will be a chance for larger companies to give advice - and also allow for better networking.
"We can help local small businesses that are looking into starting out or maybe just don't really know the process they need to follow. But by helping them grow it helps our community grow and that's what we are all about," said Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities.
This was the second year that Huntsville Utilities held this event.