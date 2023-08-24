Huntsville Utilities explains to city council why they are pushing for water price hike

Huntsville Utilities presented to the Huntsville City Council their reasoning behind the proposed water rate increase.
President and CEO of Huntsville Utilities, Wes Kelley, shared with the council their current financial status and pointed out the city's growth has forced their hand.
In the proposed change, the current rate at $1.33 would increase by 35% to $1.80 per 1,000 gallons for the first 3,000 gallons.
Kelley said Huntsville Utilities wanted to keep the rates the same, but the current population growth isn't feasible.
"We kept seeing growth happen at a rapid pace in Huntsville and a pace that wasn't slowing down," said Kelley. "So when we saw that, we realized we needed to understand what we need to do now so we don't make short-sighted investments."
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith mentioned he had heard responses from his constituents who were worried about this proposition.
"The individuals in my community at an HOA meeting said they don't want to see a 35% increase in my bill," said Keith. "Then I explained to them the bill is exactly what you said [and] they don't believe that."
Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling told WAAY 31 the city council will likely vote on the proposal at their next meeting on Sep. 7.