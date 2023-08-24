 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville Utilities explains to city council why it wants a water price hike

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Utilities presents reasoning for water rate raise

Huntsville Utilities President and CEO Wes Kelley presents his reasoning for the water rate increase in front of the Huntsville City Council Thursday.

 By Matt Paszkiewicz

Huntsville Utilities presented to the Huntsville City Council its reasoning behind the proposed water rate increase. 

President and CEO of Huntsville Utilities Wes Kelley shared with the council their current financial status and pointed out the city's growth has forced their hand. 

In the proposed change, the current rate at $1.33 would increase by 35% to $1.80 per 1,000 gallons for the first 3,000 gallons. 

Kelley said Huntsville Utilities wanted to keep the rates the same, but the current population growth isn't feasible. 

"We kept seeing growth happen at a rapid pace in Huntsville and a pace that wasn't slowing down," said Kelley. "So when we saw that, we realized we needed to understand what we need to do now so we don't make short-sighted investments."

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith mentioned he had heard responses from his constituents who were worried about this proposition. 

"The individuals in my community at an HOA meeting said they don't want to see a 35% increase in my bill," said Keith. "Then I explained to them the bill is exactly what you said [and] they don't believe that."

Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling told WAAY 31 the city council will likely vote on the proposal at their next meeting on Sept. 7. 

