...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Huntsville Utilities continues to update community as they combat power outages

Huntsville Utilities Power Outage Map

Image from the Huntsville Utilities Facebook page

After Tuesday's storms, there are still many customers without power.

According to Huntsville Utilities, Electric Operations has worked through the night addressing power outages that began about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening after two severe thunderstorm systems moved through the service area.

As of 12:20 p.m., Huntsville Utilities says there were 1,700 customers without power, 15 poles down, 69 lines down, and no breakers without power. This report is a vast improvement from the initial 25,000 customers without power Tuesday night. 

Huntsville Utilities says they have received assistance from Albertville, Decatur, Sheffield and Russellville utilities who have all responded to a mutual aid request that was submitted overnight.

The Huntsville Utilities call center continues to experience high call volumes and says they appreciate the patience of customers who may experiencing busy signals and longer hold times.

Huntsville Utilities says they will continue to update the community as more information becomes available.

Anyone without power, who has not done so already, should call 256-535-4448.

You can view the current Huntsville Utilities Power Outage Map by clicking HERE

