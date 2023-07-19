Huntsville Utilities continues to update community as they combat power outages

After Tuesday's storms, there are still many customers without power.
According to Huntsville Utilities, Electric Operations has worked through the night addressing power outages that began about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening after two severe thunderstorm systems moved through the service area.
As of 12:20 p.m., Huntsville Utilities says there were 1,700 customers without power, 15 poles down, 69 lines down, and no breakers without power. This report is a vast improvement from the initial 25,000 customers without power Tuesday night.
Huntsville Utilities says they have received assistance from Albertville, Decatur, Sheffield and Russellville utilities who have all responded to a mutual aid request that was submitted overnight.
The Huntsville Utilities call center continues to experience high call volumes and says they appreciate the patience of customers who may experiencing busy signals and longer hold times.
Huntsville Utilities says they will continue to update the community as more information becomes available.
Anyone without power, who has not done so already, should call 256-535-4448.
You can view the current Huntsville Utilities Power Outage Map by clicking HERE.