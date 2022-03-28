Huntsville U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum raising funds for expansion with Gen. David Petraeus visit

Tucked inside John Hunt Park is a hidden treasure that boasts our nation's heroes.
Huntsville's U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum has been open to visitors since Veterans Day 2001.
"We preserve the past and all the sacrifices that our service members made for our future generations,” said Army veteran and museum volunteer Scott Thompson.
Arguably one of the most impressive displays of our country's military history, the museum is now in dire need of expansion.
"This was an aircraft hangar when the Huntsville Airport was here, and then after that it was a minimum-security jail and the city provided it to us in 2000 and we began building the museum,” said Thompson.
From the Revolutionary War to present day, the museum offers something for every generation.
Staffed and maintained entirely by volunteers, the museum is now bursting at the seams.
"Total display space is about 13,000 square feet, and we probably have almost 20,000 square feet of stuff that is jammed in here.”
Included in its extensive collection of military vehicles is the oldest surviving jeep, the Ford Pygmy.
"We have several warehouses and a maintenance yard full of other equipment,” Thompson said.
“So, the expansion to the museum would go a long way. We have things stored here in the museum right now that if we had more space we could put those things on display. Some of those are personal items, things that would just add so much more to the museum, a personal touch to what this museum does."
What the museum does is honor and promote the accomplishments of the veterans in our community and beyond.
"Every time I come in here, and I come in here every Saturday morning to volunteer,” Thompson proudly explained, “my heart pounds from the standpoint of this is what it means to be a patriot and to serve your country. That's something that I think the future generations and our present generation need to take away from this; is how important the soldier, sailor, airman, Marine is to our country."
The Huntsville Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army wants to help the museum raise the necessary funds to expand. They’re partnering with the Army Heritage Center Foundation to host an evening with Gen. David Petraeus. The event is set for 6 p.m. April 19 at the Von Braun Center.
"He's going to talk about world events. It's called ‘An Evening with General Petraeus, a tour around the globe, and we're looking for sponsors at all levels and we're also doing ticket sales,” explained Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Paul Pardew with Redstone-Huntsville AUSA.
"Timing is of course wonderful to have him here, but it's not so much just about Gen. Petraeus being here and sharing an evening with us and some of his stories,” said AUSA Redstone-Huntsville President Rhonda Sutton, “(but) It’s also about raising awareness for this wonderful veterans museum that we have right here in Huntsville.”
Preserving and honoring our veterans of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Helping the museum grow and thrive for years to come.
"It's all crammed in here and you can’t even really take it all in because we need a bigger facility. They've outgrown their current space, we're very hopeful to support the expansion of this wonderful museum,” said Sutton.
“We have a lot of great items here in the museum, but they have grown. They are bursting at the seams,” said Pardew.
“So, it's a great opportunity for our city and the mayor and the Association of the United States Army here locally to start looking to try to figure out how we're going to expand this museum for the future."