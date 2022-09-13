 Skip to main content
Huntsville transit leaders want your thoughts on possible bus expansion

Huntsville public transit

Leaders with Huntsville Transit want to hear from you about a possible expansion of service.

There are multiple meetings throughout the week for you to give your two cents. They are scheduled for:

Tuesday, September 13:

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Brahan Spring Recreation Center

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Huntsville Transit Center

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center

Wednesday, September 14:

7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Huntsville Transit Center

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sandra Moon Community Complex Community Room

Anyone who cannot make any of the meetings can fill out a survey by clicking HERE.

The findings of the survey and meetings will be used to create a report to present to city council. That report is expected to be finalized in early 2023.

