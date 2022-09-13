Huntsville transit leaders want your thoughts on possible bus expansion

Leaders with Huntsville Transit want to hear from you about a possible expansion of service.
There are multiple meetings throughout the week for you to give your two cents. They are scheduled for:
Tuesday, September 13:
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Brahan Spring Recreation Center
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Huntsville Transit Center
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center
Wednesday, September 14:
7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Huntsville Transit Center
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sandra Moon Community Complex Community Room
Anyone who cannot make any of the meetings can fill out a survey by clicking HERE.
The findings of the survey and meetings will be used to create a report to present to city council. That report is expected to be finalized in early 2023.