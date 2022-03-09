Huntsville traffic safety town hall set for Wednesday night

Huntsville City Councilwoman Frances Akridge is leading the charge on a traffic safety town hall Wednesday. She wants input from the general public on how to make roads in the Rocket City a safer place to be.
The event will include presentations from Huntsville Traffic Improvements Manager Nicholas Nene and Huntsville Police Capt. Mike Izzo.
With all the growth Huntsville is experiencing, Akridge says now is the time to change driver behavior, road design and enforcement of good driving.
"It's trying to keep ahead of the curve. A lot of times government is not known for being proactive. That's not how I'm wired," said Akridge. "So I'm trying to make sure we are being proactive for the growing traffic. So much of this depends on how we drive. It is that simple."
Akridge introduced plans to bring red light cameras to the city earlier this year. That was shot down by the rest of city council.
To submit questions ahead of time to Akridge, Nene or Izzo, call 256-427-5011 or email hsvcitycouncil@huntsvilleal.gov.
The town hall is in the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. It will also be livestreamed HERE.