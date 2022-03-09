Huntsville traffic safety town hall set for Wednesday night

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville traffic safety town hall set for Wednesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville traffic
By Grace Campbell

Huntsville City Councilwoman Frances Akridge is leading the charge on a traffic safety town hall Wednesday. She wants input from the general public on how to make roads in the Rocket City a safer place to be.

The event will include presentations from Huntsville Traffic Improvements Manager Nicholas Nene and Huntsville Police Capt. Mike Izzo.

With all the growth Huntsville is experiencing, Akridge says now is the time to change driver behavior, road design and enforcement of good driving.

"It's trying to keep ahead of the curve. A lot of times government is not known for being proactive. That's not how I'm wired," said Akridge. "So I'm trying to make sure we are being proactive for the growing traffic. So much of this depends on how we drive. It is that simple."

Akridge introduced plans to bring red light cameras to the city earlier this year. That was shot down by the rest of city council. 

To submit questions ahead of time to Akridge, Nene or Izzo, call 256-427-5011 or email hsvcitycouncil@huntsvilleal.gov.

The town hall is in the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. It will also be livestreamed HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you