Huntsville to suspend public transit services until 2 p.m. Friday

Due to inclement weather, Huntsville Transit is suspending Orbit fixed-route and Access paratransit services from noon until 2 p.m. Friday.
The last buses will leave the transfer station at 11 a.m.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
