Huntsville to host U.S. Paralympics cycling open for 2nd year in a row

The City of Huntsville announced it will host the U.S. Paralympics cycling open for the second year in a row.
The city said the free large sporting event will even a feature a new race that will take place in Big Spring Park. While the event will be a great thing for the city economically, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said it has a much bigger purpose.
"This is also a way that Huntsville gives back — gives back to the paracycling community, gives back to the world at large and provides a home place for competition in this type of environment," Battle said.
The three-day competition will take place April 8–10.