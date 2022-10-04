Huntsville to host National Night Out 2022

The City of Huntsville is hosting National Night Out to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement.
The annual event was canceled last year because of weather.
Free food, music and activities for children will be at the Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Law enforcement from across Madison County will be at the event to meet with the community and strengthen the relationship between the two.
National Night Out is held nationwide on the first Tuesday of August or October each year.