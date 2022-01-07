Huntsville to host mayors from Alabama’s 10 largest cities to discuss infrastructure, legislation

The City of Huntsville will welcome mayors from Alabama’s 10 largest cities Sunday and Monday to discuss the upcoming legislative session and recently passed federal infrastructure bill, among other topics.
The Big 10 Mayors is an extension of the Big 5 Mayors group started in 2014. It includes mayors from Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Dothan, Auburn, Decatur and Madison.
“These gatherings have been an integral part of keeping Alabama moving forward,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We recognize the impact policies crafted at the state level have on our cities and communities, and as leaders of local governments, we remain close to the people and know what our cities need and what will and will not work.”