Huntsville to build community center out of former armory

A former National Guard armory will soon get new life as a community center at John Hunt Park.
The Huntsville City Council approved a contract for the transformation Thursday.
The center will be geared toward senior citizens and will be named the Raymond W. Jones Community Center. It will have a new roof, heating and cooling system, plumbing, windows, LED lighting and finishes, plus upgraded electrical systems, façade improvements and an expanded parking lot.
It will also house offices for park management staff and facilities to support senior programming, including for those with Parkinson's disease.
"We're very excited to move forward with this project, as it will be an asset to our senior population," said James Gossett, director of Huntsville Parks & Recreation. "It's especially fitting this project is being announced during Parks and Recreation Month, which highlights the importance of not only our facilities but also the programs we offer to our citizens."
The $6.3 million project is being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and Huntsville's capital budget, according to the city. The contract calls for the project to be complete about 14 months after work begins.