Huntsville to begin zoning evaluations, introduce ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries

The city of Huntsville announced it will take another step toward allowing medical cannabis dispensaries.
That step includes proposing a zoning plan that will be used alongside state regulation. The Huntsville Planning Commission is set to begin evaluating zoning recommendations Wednesday.
Municipal governments must pass an ordinance and inform the state before dispensary sites can begin operations within the municipality. The city plans to introduce such an ordinance at the city council's Thursday meeting, which council members could vote on as soon as Oct. 27.
If approved, the city said its next step will be to finalize the zoning plan and make any necessary changes to city license and tax requirements.
Russellville and Owens Cross Roads have already approved similar ordinances, and hundreds of requests have been filed by people hoping to operate a dispensary in Alabama.
However, the Alabama Cannabis Commission will only approve four licenses in the state, with each licensee allowed to operate three dispensaries. The deadline to request an application is Monday.
Learn more about the application process and Alabama's medical cannabis program here.