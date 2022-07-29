Huntsville teachers gather to celebrate getting 'back to normal' this school year

The countdown is on for students returning to the classroom Aug. 2 in the Rocket City and in advance Huntsville City Schools staff gathered for a kick-off pep rally Friday.
This school year marks a return to "normal" following two years of masking, remote learning, and closed buildings due to the pandemic. Last year, hundreds of teachers decided to walk away from their jobs but Huntsville City Schools superintendent Christie Finley says the district mounted an aggressive hiring campaign and are ready for the school year.
"Last year we saw across the nation the great resignation and we as a district said we need to look at re-engaging," Finley explained. "We look at this as the great re-engagement and we headed this off early with a very intentional recruitment fair."
Finley said while there are still open positions she is confident the district is ready for students to return.
"Hiring is an ongoing process it doesn't just end when school starts because we have a lot of people who change careers or retire but we have a team in place to make sure we have our classrooms covered."
More than 2,000 city schools staff gathered inside the South Hall at the VBC Friday for the pep rally to talk about what the year ahead looks like and reconnect with each other.
"We get to start our school year normally once again and I think the last few years has been really hard for us teachers. It has been hard during Covid but now we are finally getting in the groove of things again so the pep and energy is all coming back," Brianna McFadden with Jones Valley Elementary told WAAY 31.
Finley says the district is closely monitoring Covid data and cleaning protocols are in place to make sure in place.