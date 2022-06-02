Huntsville teacher to keep his job after being accused of printing fake Covid vaccine cards

Huntsville City Schools teacher and baseball coach Shelby Hunter said the school district administration is dropping their months-long effort to discipline and possibly fire him following allegations that he tried to sell fake Covid-19 vaccine cards to a student.
Hunter told WAAY 31 in an exclusive interview Thursday that he will be reassigned to another Huntsville City Schools campus and not face any disciplinary actions.
Hunter said his baseball coaching stipend that was withheld as the case dragged on will be reimbursed.
The popular history teacher and coach had been on paid administrative leave since late last year and was facing possible termination after refusing to agree to a deal that the district offered him in April.
Hunter instead demanded a public termination hearing in front of the board and invited his supporters to attend. The meeting was scheduled for Thursday morning but was nixed in the days leading up to it.
The school district would not confirm nor deny the information that Hunter provided to WAAY 31.
The investigation into Hunter started in December 2021, when administrators at Grissom High School reportedly received an anonymous report from a student that Hunter was selling fake Covid vaccination cards. Hunter admitted to printing the cards but said they were for educational purposes as part of a real-world lesson plan during the pandemic.
The district claimed he violated state law related to fake vaccine cards and opened the district up to liability, according to documents the WAAY 31 I-Team previously reviewed.
Hunter said he feels vindicated by recent events and will voluntarily transfer to another school, away from the Grissom administration, which Hunter claims pursued terminating him despite his stellar record and no evidence that he did anything wrong because of a personal beef. The final agreement is still being worked out.
The school district continues to refuse to comment on the issue, citing personnel matters.
WAAY 31 on Thursday requested to once again set up a time to sit down and review any new material in Hunter's publicly available personnel file, but the district spokesperson said staff were unable to accommodate the request Thursday and to check back early next week. District staff did reach back out late Thursday afternoon to say a review of the file by their staff showed no additional documents added to the file since the previous WAAY 31 review.