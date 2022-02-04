Huntsville teacher suspended after fake Covid-19 vaccination card allegations surface

Two months after a popular Huntsville City Schools teacher and baseball coach was placed on administrative leave, thousands of his supporters are signing a petition online to bring him back.
Veteran Grissom High School teacher Shelby Hunter faces accusations that he used his work computer to produce fake Covid-19 vaccination cards, something his attorney says is entirely false.
The Grissom parent who started the online petition said, beyond the disruptions with this pandemic, having yet another teacher out of the building as this investigation drags on is only making it harder for kids in the classroom.
"Coach Hunter is a really good guy. He is an incredible teacher, and my son looks up to him, tremendously," Chris Sutphin, the man behind the online petition, said.
Inside Grissom High, the rumors have spilled over on to social media. WAAY 31 has confirmed Hunter was suspended following a tip to the school’s anonymous tip line that he tried to make fake Covid-19 vaccine cards. He was placed on leave Dec. 3.
"I was kind of patient about it, thought they are going through the hoops they have to go through, but still, nothing has been done. I thought it was time to make a stand," Sutphin said. "During times like we have right now we do not need to be losing good school teachers, that’s why I started it.”
Sutphin called the allegations against Hunter "ridiculous" and is demanding the school district bring him back to the classroom and the ballpark.
The Huntsville school district's spokesperson told WAAY 31 they won't comment on the matter since it is a personnel issue. They directed us to Grissom's official website, which shows Hunter still listed as employed.
WAAY 31's newsroom reached out to Hunter, who said he wants to tell his side of the story but can't at this time. Hunter directed WAAY 31 to his attorney, who said the allegations are completely false and they plan on fighting them so Hunter can keep his job and clear his name.