Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville teacher suspended after fake Covid-19 vaccination card allegations surface

  • Updated
  • 0
Shelby Hunter HSV teacher suspended

Thousands of supporters have already signed an online petition asking the Huntsville City School district to end their months-long investigation into a popular Grissom High School teacher and allow him back to school.

Two months after a popular Huntsville City Schools teacher and baseball coach was placed on administrative leave, thousands of his supporters are signing a petition online to bring him back.

Veteran Grissom High School teacher Shelby Hunter faces accusations that he used his work computer to produce fake Covid-19 vaccination cards, something his attorney says is entirely false. 

The Grissom parent who started the online petition said, beyond the disruptions with this pandemic, having yet another teacher out of the building as this investigation drags on is only making it harder for kids in the classroom.

"Coach Hunter is a really good guy. He is an incredible teacher, and my son looks up to him, tremendously," Chris Sutphin, the man behind the online petition, said.

Huntsville City Schools sign

Inside Grissom High, the rumors have spilled over on to social media. WAAY 31 has confirmed Hunter was suspended following a tip to the school’s anonymous tip line that he tried to make fake Covid-19 vaccine cards. He was placed on leave Dec. 3.

"I was kind of patient about it, thought they are going through the hoops they have to go through, but still, nothing has been done. I thought it was time to make a stand," Sutphin said. "During times like we have right now we do not need to be losing good school teachers, that’s why I started it.”

Sutphin called the allegations against Hunter "ridiculous" and is demanding the school district bring him back to the classroom and the ballpark.

The Huntsville school district's spokesperson told WAAY 31 they won't comment on the matter since it is a personnel issue. They directed us to Grissom's official website, which shows Hunter still listed as employed. 

WAAY 31's newsroom reached out to Hunter, who said he wants to tell his side of the story but can't at this time. Hunter directed WAAY 31 to his attorney, who said the allegations are completely false and they plan on fighting them so Hunter can keep his job and clear his name.

