Huntsville-taped George Jones tribute to air in movie theaters

People across North Alabama who missed April's star-studded George Jones tribute in Huntsville now have a new chance to see if for the cost of a movie ticket.
"Still Playin' Possum - Music and Memories of George Jones" will show in 900 theaters across the country on Oct. 17.
Here's a link to find North Alabama theaters showing "Still Playin' Possum."
That tribute features more than 40 music artists playing songs made famous by Jones. The line up includes Wynonna, Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley, Tanya Tucker and more.
Jones is considered one of the most influential country singers of all time, with a long list of solo hits and hit duets with fellow Country Music Hall of Famer and ex-wife Tammy Wynette.
See more from the show in the attached videos.
