Huntsville-taped George Jones tribute to air in movie theaters

  • Updated
George Jones

Country music legend George Jones recorded more than 160 charting singles in his career.

People across North Alabama who missed April's star-studded George Jones tribute in Huntsville now have a new chance to see if for the cost of a movie ticket.

"Still Playin' Possum - Music and Memories of George Jones" will show in 900 theaters across the country on Oct. 17.

Here's a link to find North Alabama theaters showing "Still Playin' Possum."

That tribute features more than 40 music artists playing songs made famous by Jones. The line up includes Wynonna, Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley, Tanya Tucker and more.

Jones is considered one of the most influential country singers of all time, with a long list of solo hits and hit duets with fellow Country Music Hall of Famer and ex-wife Tammy Wynette.

See more from the show in the attached videos.

The concert included Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna, Travis Tritt, Jelly Roll, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Sara Evans, Justin Moore, Jamey Johnson, Joe Nichols, Aaron Lewis, Michael Ray, Uncle Kracker, Lorrie Morgan, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, The Isaacs, Dillon Carmichael, T. Graham Brown, Gretchen Wilson, Sam Moore, Janie Fricke, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke and special appearances by Randy Travis.

Still Playin Possum has a star-studded lineup

The concert "Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones" happens April 25 at the Von Braun Center.

