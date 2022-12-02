Huntsville suspect in attempted murder at Walmart caught in Wisconsin

The Huntsville Police Department reports a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Sparkman Drive at Walmart on Sunday has been located by federal authorities.
Randy Lewis, 43, was located in Wisconsin on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Deputy U.S. Marshals of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
Lewis was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Huntsville Police investigators previously announced they had obtained an attempted murder warrant for Lewis. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.