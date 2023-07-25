Huntsville Summit residents evacuate building in early morning fire

Huntsville Police, fire fighters, and even the Red Cross responded to the location of 111 Walker Ave., helping residents who had to flee the building early Tuesday morning due to a fire.
According to a resident, water pipes burst about 5 a.m. at the Huntsville Summit on the fifth floor and leaked down to the fourth. The flooding blew out a breaker box which caused a failure in the building's fire alarms as they did not go off.
Resident Samuel Lewis has lived in Huntsville Summit for 8 years and actually saw the fire start.
“It started around 5 a.m. in the morning. I was cleaning the courtyard...and apartment came on fire and it said ‘BOOM,’ and water was leaking everywhere. And I saw a whole bunch of fire department and everything pulling up," said Lewis. "And the first thing I did, I said, 'I pray to God. I hope everything will be alright.'"
Lewis said the fire department had to manually knock on each resident's door to evacuate the building.
As of now, residents have been outside for about six hours in the heat. Many residents are elderly and/or disabled with nowhere else to go.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue is setting up a tent that will have air conditioning to get residents out of the sun, and the Red Cross is helping residents by providing food and water.
Officials are still gathering information on the cause of the fire at this time.
