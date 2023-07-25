Huntsville Summit residents evacuate building in early morning fire; temporary shelter offered

UPDATE:
According to the city of Huntsville, the property owner of Huntsville Summit is working to assess the extent of the damage after Tuesday morning's evacuation and will communicate with the city on plans to accommodate residents while the building is being repaired.
To provide safe shelter for residents and get them out of the heat, the city of Huntsville and its community partners will open the Max Luther Community Center at 207 Max Luther Drive as a temporary cooling station with emergency accommodations, including cots, water, crates for animals and more.
The city of Huntsville says Huntsville Transit will provide transportation to the center at no cost to residents.
The city encourages residents who are unable to return to their units today to contact the Downtown Rescue Mission for 24/7 assistance with food and housing at 256-536-2441 or the local chapter of the American Red Cross at 256-536-0084.
From earlier:
Huntsville Police, fire fighters, and even the American Red Cross responded to the location of 111 Walker Ave., helping residents who had to flee the building early Tuesday morning due to a fire.
According to a resident, water pipes burst about 5 a.m. at the privately-owned apartment community, Huntsville Summit, on the fifth floor and leaked down to the fourth. The flooding blew out a breaker box which caused a failure in the building's fire alarms as they did not go off.
Resident Samuel Lewis has lived in Huntsville Summit for 8 years and actually saw the fire start.
“It started around 5 a.m. in the morning. I was cleaning the courtyard...and apartment came on fire and it said ‘BOOM,’ and water was leaking everywhere. And I saw a whole bunch of fire department and everything pulling up," said Lewis. "And the first thing I did, I said, 'I pray to God. I hope everything will be alright.'"
Lewis said the fire department had to manually knock on each resident's door to evacuate the building.
According to the city of Huntsville, first responders quickly evacuated the structure, which had 81 occupied units and more than 100 residents.
As of about 11 a.m., residents have been outside for six hours in the heat. Many residents are elderly and/or disabled with nowhere else to go.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue is setting up a tent that will have air conditioning to get residents out of the sun, and the Red Cross is helping residents by providing food and water.
Officials are still gathering information on the cause of the fire at this time.
