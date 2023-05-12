Huntsville student-athlete overcomes injuries to compete for state golf title

It certainly has not been an easy journey for high school senior Annin Harper. Harper is a student at Whitesburg Christian Academy and has dreamed of playing in the high school state golf tournament.
But last summer, Harper tore his ACL and meniscus. Then he tore the same ACL again just a week before the sectionals. Harper's doctor gave him the go-ahead to compete since the damage had already been done to his knee.
“Just find what motivates you and don't do things you are not motivated about. Or do what you have to do to do what you want to do," said Harper.
Harper has won sectionals as a low medalist and will be competing at state next week in Auburn.