Huntsville store remains closed while another sets new goal after murders at event center

Two Huntsville local businesses are still recovering after a Jan. 7 mass shooting at a birthday party killed 20-year-olds Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins. Three others were critically injured.
The Vinyl Hub, a craft store, and Junkabillies, an antique store, are located right next to Legacy Events, where the shooting took place.
Both store owners did not feel comfortable answering questions on camera but did tell WAAY 31 that the shooting has opened their eyes.
Jessica Fink, co-owner of the Vinyl Hub, posted a video on Facebook in which she said the business is using this tragedy to create change in the community.
"This incident has really fueled the fire in us," said Fink, "to do more for uniting the community and doing something bigger than just us."
Fink said the initiative is based on ending division and choosing love over violence.
Next door to the Vinyl Hub is Junkabillies. The antique store's building was damaged in the shooting.
The store owner said she was not at her business when the shooting occurred but found the business windows shot out from bullets.
To keep her customers safe, she has made the decision to keep the store closed until further notice. She said she hopes in the coming days the insurance company can come out and let her begin repairing the damage.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has announced five arrests in relation to the shooting. They are 20-year-old Ashton Latrez Elliott, 19-year-old Demarcus Thompson and three unidentified 16-year-olds.