Huntsville 'Star Wars' fans embrace May the 4th

For many people, "Star Wars" is more than movies with a little green guy and glowing swords - it's an escape into an exciting, action-packed universe with compelling stories and characters.
The first "Star Wars" film hit theaters in May 1977, and as the Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher once said, "It was like an earthquake," bringing almost $80 million to the global box office. But, for those around during that first wave of fanaticism, it was not as cool or mainstream to be a star wars fan as it is now, like Edward Walls, who has owned The Deep Comic, Games and Toys since 1995.
"When I was a kid, you kinda had to hide the fact that you liked this kinda stuff," Walls said. "And when you did get found out, you tried to say maybe you should try it. It's really great. And of course, they'd be like, I'm not 10."
Walls remembered being dropped off at the theater at 11 years old to see the first film.
"'Star Wars' when I was 11 when it came out was a weekend escape for me," Walls said. "My parents would just drop me off at the movie theater, and I would sit through the movie five times until they came back and got me. I think at one point I had seen it over 70 times, so it had a huge influence on most of my life."
Today, the "Star Wars" franchise is worth billions, with sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and merchandise forever expanding the star wars universe.
Lane Dobbs, an employee at Bricks and Minifigs, said his parents knew well before he did that he would be a huge "Star Wars" fan.
"I was a 'Star Wars' fan before I was even born," Dobbs said. "My mom, while she was pregnant with me, took my dad to see 'The Phantom Menace' in theaters, and she said I was kicking around and everything during the whole movie. And my dad is, like, he's gonna be a 'Star Wars' fan. To this day, I still am; it's fantastic."
Another employee, Steven Smith, said the stories touch on much more than people realize.
"I loved the mythology behind it and how he was able to touch on certain things like spirituality and politics while also having great music, great action sequences, and who doesn't love a good lightsaber fight, am I right?" Smith said.
Thursday night at Toyota Field, fans can hang out with some "Star Wars" characters. There will be specialty drinks and food, and right now, an auction is happening until the 7th inning for a specialty Mandalorian Trash Pandas jersey.