Huntsville Speedway community remembers 11-year-old Sean LePore

Members of the North Alabama community who knew the LePore family are shocked after learning the family of four were found dead in two different states on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said they found 43-year-old Jennifer LePore dead in her Hazel Green home on Wednesday after someone had called for a welfare check.
On Thursday, police then say they discovered 46-year-old Jamie LePore, 11-year-old Sean LePore and 9 year-old Jessie LePore dead of a suspected murder-suicide inside of a Murfreesboro, Tennessee home.
Jamie and his 11-year-old son Sean frequented Huntsville Speedway, as part of Sean's passion for racing.
The track owner said when he heard the news, he was devastated.
"My first response was that I was basically mad at the father, " said Robbie Edger, owner of the Huntsville Speedway. "There's no way you can excuse what he has done."
Edger said Sean had raced for two years and his father was always by his side. He said he never noticed anything off between the two.
"Typical father-son relationship down here, you know," said Edger. "Nothing outside of the box as far as arguments, abuse or anything like that."
Edger said Jamie was stern, but Sean always knew what his father expected out of him.
Last racing season would turn out to be Sean's final one, which Edger said he finished in a top spot.
"He was definitely a competitor here," said Edger. "He [wound] up coming third in points championship this year in his division."
The loss of Sean has hit not only Edger, but the entire racing community who frequents their Friday nights racing cars in the mud.
For this upcoming season, Edger said he plans on honoring Sean with a tribute.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Murfreesboro Police Department continue on their investigations into the deaths.
An autopsy of Jennifer is expected to be completed within the next few days, to reveal her cause of death.