Huntsville shoppers brace below-freezing temperatures for last-minute gifts

Last-minute shoppers are bracing the below freezing temperatures this weekend.
Some shoppers are now regretting they've waited to shop.
"This is brutal," said Tony Coulson, Huntsville resident.
"Brutal" seems to be the consensus, but Coulson had to shop for his special someone.
"Today is Wife Day, so I had to go and get that. Hopefully, I did good," said Coulson.
Coulson said his last-minute approach should come at no surprise.
"She may be surprised I'm out here, but she's not surprised I'm last-minute at all," said Coulson.
An employee at Athleta said she's seen a lot of men run into the store. The chain retailer specializes in athletic clothing for women.
"A lot of men do come in and shop," said Kailey Jones. "We like to help them pick out their outfits for their wife, girlfriend or daughters that they are looking for. A lot of times, they end up leaving with a gift card."
Some shoppers had no choice but to wait until right before the holiday. AJ Straley just got back from Fort Gordon, the Army base near Augusta, Georgia.
"I always get her some smell-good lotions and perfumes, so I found some good ones today," said Straley of his gift recipient.
For Christmas Eve shoppers, Coulson advised waiting until at least mid-afternoon, when temperatures are expected to reach the teens.
Some stores will have different hours than usual because of the holiday, so it's a good idea to double-check before heading out. In Huntsville, Bridge Street Town Centre will be open until 6 p.m. Saturday.