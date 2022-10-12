Huntsville shooting that injured 3 believed to be isolated incident between victims

UPDATE: Huntsville Police say they are no longer searching for any suspects. They believe this to be an isolated incident between the victims involved.
From earlier:
Huntsville Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday that left three people injured.
Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said the victims were brought to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive.
They were each expected to survive, White said.
Meanwhile, officers are searching for the people responsible for their injuries. White encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Huntsville Police.
"This may appear to be an isolated incident, but we don't know that right now because this is an active investigation," White said. "So we can't give any further details, but if you see anybody that you think is involved, please call the police."
Police were made aware of a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting. White said officers are searching for that vehicle as well.