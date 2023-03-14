Huntsville sets record housing year

After a record year for housing in 2022, the city of Huntsville says it won't be slowing down in 2023.
Despite high interest rates and historic inflation numbers, Huntsville continued to build.
In 2022, a record high 3,700 housing units were built.
A realtor in Town Madison helps explain why 2022 was so special.
"People are moving here in rapid speeds," said Ada Handley, a realtor in Town Madison.
According to the Huntsville Development Review of 2022, a total of 3,719 residential units were issued certificates of occupancy in 2022. It's the most ever since they began keeping records back in 1983.
Thats a 30% increase over the 2,853 units in 2021. More than two thirds of those were apartments.
Handley shares why she believes the city continues to see growth.
"Well we were named the best city to live in and some of that i think is wonderful. I think us natives want to keep it a hidden secret," said Handley.
One of the more popular areas of construction include Zierdt Road which is where you'll find Town Madison. Handley was asked what makes Town madison so special.
"I think you have the location to the military base, which being a defense heavy city, a lot of people work on the Arsenal or near it. You have locations that are close to BridgeStreet. You know Huntsville, even though it’s growing immensely, you can get anywhere in 20 minutes," she said.
In 2022, over 11,000 apartments were under construction.
As of Dec. 31 of last year, over 7,000 have been approved.
"I didn’t expect all the apartments. It’s hard to believe that many people are moving here on a monthly basis," said Handley.
As unexpected as it may be, Handley believes the city is well equipped to sustain this amount of growth.
“Huntsville‘s leadership has planned on the growth of Huntsville for the past 10 or 15 years. I think that’s part of how we’re doing so well," she said.
If you're interested at taking a look through all of the housing data, click here.