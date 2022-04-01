Huntsville seeks to move graves from historic burial sites, make room for new manufacturing facility

Plans for a massive new manufacturing facility in eastern Madison county has the City of Huntsville requesting to remove human remains buried in the area, WAAY 31 has learned.
The city of Huntsville has an option to purchase the property off U.S. 72 near Madison County High School.
Developers are eyeing the site for a large manufacturing facility, as WAAY 31 was first to report months ago.
Now, the deal seems nearer to closing, and on March 4, the city posted notice of their plans to remove the buried remains in a cemetery that they consider abandoned. The city plans on moving the remains to a cemetery in Gurley.
The two small burial sites are located near Stone and Hays roads, in dense woods. Currently, a dozen grave markers are visible inside the Sanford site, named after one of the original families in the area. One of them is for a Confederate Army soldier who died in 1875.
The city believes there are also several unmarked graves at the sites.
“To move them, especially if you don’t have a headstone, is very difficult. How do you know that you’re getting the body? Because over time, those bodies disappear, those bones disappear," author and local historian Jacque Procter Reeves told WAAY 31 on Friday.
If there is a headstone or indentation in the ground, signifying someone is buried there but the grave is unmarked, and there is no coffin or skeletal remains, taking a bucket of dirt from that site is considered appropriate for removing remains, according to Reeves.
Reeves said every time a burial site is moved, a part of history is lost.
“It is really sad, because we still have a lot to learn from the history and a lot of being discovered from things that happen centuries ago," Reeves said. "We can’t go to that site where maybe the family is buried. It loses relevance and importance, and there’s no reason why we can’t preserve these things."
Small cemeteries dot the landscape throughout the region. State law allows for burial sites to be removed if they are considered abandoned.
“Take it upon yourself to get it cleaned up, so something like this won’t happen," Reeves said.
According to Huntsville leaders, if they move forward with purchasing the property, work could begin early next month to dig up the remains, and University of Alabama experts will be brought in to help with locating and moving them.