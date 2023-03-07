Huntsville school reports bullet found in 4th-grade classroom

Administrators at a Huntsville elementary school are looking into how a bullet ended up on the floor of a fourth-grade classroom Tuesday.
The bullet was found as students prepared for dismissal at Hampton Cove Elementary School, according to a letter sent by administrators to families and staff.
School officials say the school resource officer and campus security officer spoke with students in the classroom where the bullet was found, and that any student discovered to be responsible for the bullet ending up on campus "will face serious disciplinary consequences."
"We ask families for their continued support in checking their child's backpack and ensuring students cannot access any items that could present potential safety risks," the letter reads. "Additionally, please continue to follow the 'see something, say something' protocol to make us aware of any potential issues."
WAAY 31 has reached out to Huntsville City Schools for more information about the incident.