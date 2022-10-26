Huntsville school board member-elect talks possible need for gun education for elementary students

Andrea Alvarez, the newly elected representative of Huntsville City Board of Education's District 3, says there may need to be an increase in gun education catered towards elementary school students.
In the last year, two incidents involving guns have occurred within Huntsville City Schools' elementary schools.
"I hope that incidents like this will bring everyone back together and realize just how quickly everything can change, but the real issues are keeping our kids safe while we're educating them," said Alvarez.
Alvarez said after Tuesday's incident at McDonnell Elementary, she doesn't think the school could've done much more to avoid the incident from happening.
She knows as a parent of three elementary-aged children that the district does communicate about not bringing weapons to school in the beginning of the year.
Now, she said, more education at the elementary level may be needed when it comes to weapons.
Alvarez said even in clear backpacks, guns can be hidden. Any other safety measures may be an invasion of privacy.
She recommends an increase in signage or even ongoing discussions in elementary schools about violence.
"Which includes SROs, which includes awareness, which includes our parents doing what they're supposed to do and our educators doing what they're supposed to do, and we really need all hands on deck, focusing on real issues and not everything else that we're focusing on," Alvarez said. "We have to get back to the students."
School administrators are calling on parents to help them in educating students. Parents need to make sure guns are not in reach of their children.
Safes and lockboxes are best, but if you can't afford those, ProjectChildSafe gives cable locks to gun shops for free. Cable locks stop the gun from firing.
Huntsville City Schools had a school safety meeting Monday. At this time, the district does not have plans for another one.
Alvarez will be in officially Nov. 7.