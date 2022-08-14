Huntsville Restaurant Week is underway

This year more than 70 restaurants are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week.
It's the largest number of participants ever.
Offbeat Coffee Studio owner Kyle Husband spoke with WAAY31 on what this week means to him and how they plan to stand out this year.
"We really strive to serve the highest quality cup of coffee that you can get," said Husband.
For ten years, Huntsville has celebrated Restaurant Week.
Offbeat Coffee Studio in South Huntsville is excited to participate in the annual event yet again.
"We are a specialty coffee shop that also offers vinyl records. We play nothing but vinyl records in the shop and we strive to serve super high-quality," said Husband.
This week is an opportunity for restaurants in the Rocket City to display what they do best with the hopes of attracting some faces and turning them into regulars.
"This year we are offering a Panama Geisha. A geisha is a rare varietal of coffee. This coffee costs like $15 an ounce. It’s a really really high-end coffee. We’re offering that with a small charcuterie board in on that charcuterie board or actually the tasting notes found in that coffee," said Husband.
Some of those flavors include raspberry jam, honeycomb, and watermelon.
Husband says being able to showcase that, along with serving high-quality coffee is what makes Offbeat Coffee Studio stand alone. He says that's what restaurant week is all about.
"To really go above and beyond and really show the public what it is that makes each individual restaurant special," said Husband.