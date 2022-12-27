Huntsville resident shares her experience stuck on mountain

Dozens, if not hundreds of North Alabamians were forced to abandon their cars last night. One area that saw a lot of vacant vehicles was Cecil Ashburn drive in Southeast Huntsville.
Shannon drake was caught in the mayhem yesterday. She says the chaos that everyone endured yesterday came from the fact that we just didn't see any of this coming, which meant long hours for people stuck on the mountain.
It took us two and a half hours just to get up to this parking lot," said Drake.
More than two hours for a trip that under normal circumstances, takes 10 minutes tops.
Drake said as snowfall began and night loomed, apprehension grew.
"It was pretty scary. I think everybody was in the same boat. Nobody was mad or upset or anything. It just caught us by surprise," said Drake.
She says as traffic reached a standstill, she noticed she was running out of gas. So she pulled over to the Land Trust parking lot where she was eventually was rescued.
"A friend came and got us on a four-wheeler. They were able to get down the hill after about three and a half hours," said Drake.
Drake says she wasn't the only one who made off the mountain on a four-wheeler. She says the community stepped up and lent a helping hand to those in need.